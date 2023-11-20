HE’S SHOT: Biden Rambles About Turkeys, Confuses Taylor Swift, Britney Spears: “It’s Kinda Warm in Brazil Right Now” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday spent his 81st birthday hosting the 76th National Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony on the South Lawn.

The turkeys, named ‘Liberty’ and ‘Bell’ were shipped to DC from Minnesota.

“Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had beat some tough odds and competition,” Biden said of the turkeys.

He then rambled about “ripBritney’s tour” and how warm it is in Brazil. Biden was likely talking about Taylor Swift who recently canceled a tour date in Brazil after one of her fans passed away from heat exhaustion.

He continued, “They had to work hard and show patience and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say even this harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or ripbritney’s tour, she’s down, it’s kinda warm in Brazil right now,” Biden said looking around confused.

This is Joe Biden on his 81st birthday.

Biden pardoned the turkey as he bungled his speech.

Biden jogged away after spending 20 minutes on the South Lawn.

