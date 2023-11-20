HE’S SHOT: Biden Rambles About Turkeys, Confuses Taylor Swift, Britney Spears: “It’s Kinda Warm in Brazil Right Now” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday spent his 81st birthday hosting the 76th National Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony on the South Lawn.

The turkeys, named ‘Liberty’ and ‘Bell’ were shipped to DC from Minnesota.

The 2023 National Thanksgiving Turkeys made the journey from Minnesota to Washington, D.C., receiving the five-star treatment befitting turkeys of their stature. The Turkeys were driven in their own personal vehicle and will stay nearby their visit to the White House.#Turkey pic.twitter.com/93BjTBWdiB — Jennie-O (@Jennieo) November 18, 2023

“Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had beat some tough odds and competition,” Biden said of the turkeys.

He then rambled about “ripBritney’s tour” and how warm it is in Brazil. Biden was likely talking about Taylor Swift who recently canceled a tour date in Brazil after one of her fans passed away from heat exhaustion.

He continued, “They had to work hard and show patience and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say even this harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or ripbritney’s tour, she’s down, it’s kinda warm in Brazil right now,” Biden said looking around confused.

This is Joe Biden on his 81st birthday.

America’s president on his 81st birthday pic.twitter.com/TUAAzZ1f7d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2023

Biden pardoned the turkey as he bungled his speech.

TURKEY PARDON: Pres. Biden has pardoned Liberty and Bell, two turkeys from Minnesota, as part of the 76th annual thanksgiving tradition. Biden turns 81 today, which means the tradition of turkey pardoning has been going on at the White House since Biden was 5 years old! pic.twitter.com/hGSh6cQtFH — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) November 20, 2023

Biden jogged away after spending 20 minutes on the South Lawn.

