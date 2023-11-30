New York Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order on Trump in Letitia James’ Show Trial

A New York Appeals Court on Thursday reinstated a gag order against President Trump in Letitia James’s Soviet-style civil fraud case.

Earlier this month a New York Appeals judge temporarily lifted NY Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order on Trump.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ in her lawfare case against President Trump.

There are no victims in this fraud case.

Appellate judge David Friedman stayed Engoron’s gag order citing Trump’s First Amendment rights a couple of weeks ago.

In late October Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand after he blasted the former president and accused him of violating the gag order with his remarks to the press. He also fined Trump $10,000.

Separately, judge Engoron fined Trump $5,000 for violating his gag order in early October.

The gag order against Trump was reinstated on Thursday.

Trump is expected to take the witness stand again on December 11.

CNBC reported: