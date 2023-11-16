New York Appeals Judge Temporarily Lifts Trump Gag Order in NYC Fraud Show Trial

A New York Appeals judge on Thursday temporarily lifted NY Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order on Trump.

Appellate judge David Friedman stayed Engoron’s gag order citing Trump’s First Amendment rights.

In late October Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand after he blasted the former president and accused him of violating the gag order with his remarks to the press. He also fined Trump $10,000.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ in her lawfare case against President Trump. There are no victims in this fraud case. The New York AG is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York in the future.

This should send a shiver down the spine of every business owner in New York State. If you are on the wrong side politically, the regime will shut you down and take your money!

This is a non-jury trial.

Last month President Trump briefly spoke with the press during a mid-morning break. He criticized Michael Cohen as a “discredited witness” and called Arthur Engoron a “partisan judge.”

“He’s a felon, convicted felon for lying, went to jail for lying, and this is their only witness,” Trump said to reporters. “When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing.”

Trump defended his net worth and his business empire’s assets.

Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand and asked him about his remarks to reporters. He asked Trump if he was referring to Cohen during his remarks. Trump said ‘yes.’

President Trump was CLEARLY referring to Michael Cohen, but the far-left judge wasn’t buying it and fined Trump $10,000!

Separately, judge Engoron fined Trump $5,000 for violating his gag order in early October.

Trump’s attorneys went on offense on Wednesday and filed a motion for mistrial arguing that the fraud case was tainted by bias.

Last Friday Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY) filed a judicial ethics complaint against NY Judge Arthur Engoron over his ‘bizarre behavior’ and clear bias in Trump’s non-jury civil fraud case.

“Judge Engoron’s bizarre and biased behavior is making New York’s judicial system a laughingstock. Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy, who has at times criticized President Trump, recently stated that he views the “whole New York justice system” as “fraudulent.”” Stefanik wrote.

“Americans are sick and tired of the blatant corruption by radical Leftist judges in NY. All New Yorkers must speak out against the dangerous weaponized lawfare against President Trump,” Stefanik said.