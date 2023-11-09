New Website Compiles Testimony of Hamas Massacre Survivors

Just over one month ago, Hamas terrorists stormed the border with Israel and murdered 1,400 Israelis and foreigners in the greatest mass slaughter of Jews since World War II and the Holocaust. Over 240 Jews were also taken hostage that day including children, seniors, men and women.

In the days after the attack on civilians, horrific testimonies of survivors and victims became publicly known.

The Gateway Pundit shared disturbing video of young men and women at the Nova Peace and Love music festival after Hamas threw bombs into the bunker where they were hiding.

Other video shared by TGP shows the true evil of Hamas after terrorists kill a Jewish man and then beat his corpse with a poll. They then poked out his eyes.

Siblings Raz Elipsur and Adi Clinton realized stories like these have to be told to the world and shared more widely, leading them to create October7.org.

The new website is an online repository of firsthand accounts of Hamas’ butchery they have gathered from social media and translated into English.

They share:

On October 7th, 2023, Israel was hit by the terrorist organization, Hamas, which launched a brutal assault on southern Israel.

Without mercy or remorse, they murdered and kidnapped hundreds of innocent civilians, including the elderly, women, and children. They infiltrated peaceful towns, setting homes ablaze and subjecting families to the horrors of abduction and annihilation. Their cruelty reached an unfathomable peak with a devastating massacre, claiming the lives of hundreds of individuals at a vibrant music festival. What was once an evening of joy became a symphony of unimaginable suffering. This website stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of survivors who bear witness to the unspeakable terrors of October 7th, horrors that continue to haunt the hearts and minds of countless souls across the land of Israel.

They continue, “This website is a memorial for the victims of the terrible events that took place in Southern Israel on October 7, a day that’s forever etched in our history as a time of immense suffering.”

“The awful acts committed against innocent Israeli women, children, the elderly, and men by those who thrive on hate will never fade from our memory. More than 1,400 were murdered, and over 230 women, children, the elderly, and men were taken by these ruthless Hamas terrorists.”

​

“We built this website to make sure that the stories of survivors who endured these unimaginable horrors are never forgotten. It is our duty to ensure that the world bears witness to these atrocities.”

“This website was built by a group of dedicated Israeli volunteers who gave their time and skills to keep these memories alive.”