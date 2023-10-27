WARNING ON CONTENT — NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN VIDEO from Oct. 7 Hamas Attack on Israel, The Slaughter in the Bunker – EXCLUSIVE TO GATEWAY PUNDIT – BANNED BY MAINSTREAM MEDIA

WARNING ON CONTENT:

The video you are about to see is VERY GRAPHIC.

The video was taken during the October 7, 2023, Hamas assault and massacre in southern Israel.

This graphic content was sent to The Gateway Pundit by trusted sources.

We have verified the content of this video.

The Gateway Pundit decided to release the video without redactions.

The world must see this barbarity.

Editor’s note: We understand how conflicted some will be about sharing this graphic and disturbing content. We also know how difficult this will be for the families of the innocent young people murdered by these monsters. We are heartbroken for them. But The Gateway Pundit feels strongly that the world needs to see this evil. The world must see what Hamas terrorists do to innocent civilians. The world must see, with their own eyes, the evil being perpetrated by those that college students and leftist politicians are celebrating. This is evil. This is Hamas. The world must not avert their eyes. We must never forget.

My first reaction after viewing this video and the clips sent to The Gateway Pundit was to sit back and cry.

Background on today’s video release:

On Oct. 7 Hamas terrorists targeted the Nova Peace and Love music festival in southern Isreal. Thousands of young Israelis and hundreds of foreigners attended the event.

Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel that morning. Numerous missiles were fired at the Nova music festival. Then Hamas terrorists flew in on para-gliders and rode in on motorbikes to slaughter the young Jews. Nearly 300 young adults were murdered by Hamas at the music festival.

The young men and women at the concert ran for their lives. At least one group of young men and women hid in a bomb shelter nearby, thinking they would be safe. Hamas repeatedly lobbed grenades into the shelter, murdering dozens of kids.

CNN ran a segment on this gruesome event. We have decided to keep the victims anonymous in our report. A young Jewish man reportedly took the video. CNN did not include the footage we are releasing here today.

This video was taken from inside the bomb shelter after Hamas repeatedly tossed in grenades. These kids were blown apart.

This is Evil. This is Hamas.

The world must never forget.

Caution: Please note the extreme violence displayed in the video.