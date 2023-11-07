NEVER FORGET: Today is the One Month Anniversary of the Horrific Hamas Massacre of 1,400 in Israel – Videos Left Behind Show Barbarity of Greatest Mass Slaughter of Jews Since WW II

One month ago today, Hamas terrorists stormed the border with Israel and murdered 1,400 Israelis and foreigners in the greatest mass slaughter of Jews since World War II and the Holocaust.

Over 240 Jews were also taken hostage that day including children, seniors, men and women.

As reported earlier new video was released last weekend following the gruesome and evil attack by Hamas barbarians at the Nova dance party in southern Israel one month ago.

Hamas intentionally plotted to attack and murder innocent teens and young adults at a dance party in the desert.

The Hamas terrorists flew paragliders into the concert party on October 7th and slaughtered nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers around 6:30 AM in the morning.

The killers also raped the young beautiful women and took dozens of hostages both young men and young women. Their whereabouts are now unknown but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel will keep electricity and water from Gaza until all the prisoners – nearly 250 – are returned by the barbarians.

Hamas captured over 240 Jews in the onslaught and took them hostage back in Gaza.

One photo released after the Hamas mass murder attack shows one of the Hamas Islamists with an AK47 as he entered the party area to slaughter Jews.

Hamas killers came with sniper rifles, drones, paragliders and rocket launchers to kill the innocent youths at the party.

It was an organized and planned attack – A war crime that shocked the civilized world.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Jews ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and were likely brought back to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

page 2



Video released after the massacre shows partygoers celebrating and then running for their lives. The video ends as they are hiding in ditch and being escorted by police.

* * * * * * * * * *

On Sunday – nearly one month after the attack – new footage was released of police officers entering the music festival after Hamas barbarians slaughtered hundreds of young Jews in cold blood.

TGP believes it is important to preserve this barbarity on video. May we never forget the absolute evil and wickedness of Hamas on October 7.

Via Twitter

* * * * * * * * * *

The Gateway Pundit released gruesome video of the Hamas mass murder of innocent young people who hid in a bomb shelter that day where they thought they were safe. Hamas Islamists hurled grenades in the shelter to blow up the kids hiding from the killers.

Warning on Content:



The Gateway Pundit will continue to cover this horrible atrocity that shocked the world.

Our hearts and prayers are with the families of hostages. May God protect them and bring them comfort.

Still missing.

