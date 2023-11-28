National Legal and Policy Center Attorney Paul Kamenar Discusses Trump’s DC Gag Order Appeal Hearing and Persecution of J6 Prisoners in Lawless DC Courts

DC attorney and lead counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center Paul Kamenar spoke with The Gateway Pundit last week to discuss the recent appeals court hearing over District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan’s unconstitutional gag order.

Kamenar further shared his thoughts on J6 Defendant Victoria White’s sentencing hearing, held just hours after Trump’s gag order hearing.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, the Circuit Court signaled it would partially grant President Trump’s request to remove his gag order in Jack Smith’s bogus election interference case. This order bars Trump from criticizing Special Counsel Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors – even if Trump is telling the truth!

Attorneys for the government argued that Trump even calling Jack Smith a “liar” falls under the “inflammatory language” that would violate his gag order. Even the two Obama appointees and the single Biden appointee on the bench appeared to think this is ridiculous and will interfere with the political arena.

It is unclear when the appeals court will make a decision. Kamenar told The Gateway Pundit that while the court should narrow the scope of Trump’s gag order to comply with the First Amendment, he does not believe it will be overturned entirely.

Since the latest hearing in DC, Judge Chutkan has refused the Trump defense team’s efforts to subpoena members of the House January 6 Committee for testimony and missing documents, which are essential to proving his innocence. This completely lawless court seeks to silence Trump and cover up the truth about January 6 – all to interfere with the 2024 election.

In the case of Victoria White, she was sentenced last Monday to ten days of incarceration, three months of house arrest, two years of probation, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. This is what she gets after peacefully attending the January 6 protest and nearly being killed by Capitol police who beat the hell out of her and paraded her body around the Capitol.

Kamenar shared his opinion on this “miscarriage of justice,” further calling it “a case of police brutality and excessive enforcement.” He also highlighted the dual system of justice in the treatment of January 6 protesters versus the Black Lives Matter radicals who killed numerous law enforcement officers and caused billions of dollars in damage rioting in American cities.

Paul Kamenar has been an outspoken opponent of the deep state and its illegitimate tactics for persecuting innocent Americans. He previously led a lawsuit challenging the legal authority of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was targeting Roger Stone.

Like Mueller, Jack Smith, who is now charging President Trump in Florida and DC, was not confirmed by the Senate, and both of their prosecutorial authority is likely unconstitutional.

Read Kamenar’s Town Hall op-ed titled “Why Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Unlawful” here.

Listen to the full interview below: