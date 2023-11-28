BREAKING: Lawless Obama Judge Chatkin Denies Trump Request to Subpoena Jan 6 Committee Material That WENT MISSING – Chutkan Will Not Allow Access to These Lost Documents!

This is what tyranny looks like.

On Monday night lawless Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan refused the Trump defense team’s efforts to subpoena members of the House January 6 Committee for testimony.

Why? Why would she possibly do this?

Obviously, the far left judge does not want the truth to be revealed about January 6 and she will not allow the Trump team to prove their case. This is a completely lawless court.

The Trump defense team alleges that documents, including transcripts of testimonies, are missing from the Jan. 6 Subcommittee.

Judge Chutkan WILL NOT allow Trump access to these lost documents. Why not?

CBS News reported:

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday denied Trump’s request, after his lawyers had asked the court in October to approve subpoenas for records from the National Archives and Records Administration, the House Administration Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chair of the House Jan. 6 panel, and others. Attorneys for Trump allege there are missing records from the now-disbanded committee that they would like for pretrial preparation. But members of the committee say there is no missing material. Trump’s attorneys have not yet said whether they’ll appeal Chutkan’s decision. The former president has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Trump’s attorneys had asked Chutkan to recuse herself from the case, but she said she would not.

CNN added this:

Trump’s attorneys had claimed in their motion to subpoena records from the committee, its Chairman Bennie Thompson, and others that the committee and federal officials withheld some materials related to the investigation. His defense lawyers also argued that special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump had “significant overlap” with the House select committee’s investigation. With the case slated to go to trial in March, Judge Tanya Chutkan is still considering several pretrial motions from Trump’s team, including long-shot motions to dismiss the entire case. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges stemming from efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Thompson has defended his panel’s archival process. He said this summer that the committee wasn’t required to keep all of the records it amassed during the monthslong investigation, in response to accusations from Rep. Barry Loudermilk, currently overseeing a House Republican probe into the committee’s work, that certain records were missing. Chutkan, in her ruling Monday, said Trump had not sufficiently justified his subpoena requests and did not establish relevance between the case and certain items he wanted to subpoena, including recorded interviews. The order also says that some of the requested material has already been provided to Trump’s team through discovery.

The judge is lawless. Cristina Laila posted on how important it is for the Trump team to obtain this crucial information.

Last week Trump’s team requested several documents related to Jan. 6. The documents provided to the Trump team were redacted. What lawlessness!

They’re going after the US president and these communists won’t even let him defend himself!

Where is the outrage?

