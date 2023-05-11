Soros-Backed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Releases Woman Who Opened Fire into the Cinco de Mayo Crowd in St. Louis



St. Louis Cinco de Mayo shooters

Soros-funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced earlier this week that she will step down in June. This was cause for celebration in St. Louis. Under Gardner crime has skyrocketed in the city as she refuses to indict murderers and lets criminals roam free on the streets.

But she still has four more weeks to serve and on Wednesday Gardner released a woman who shot up the Cinco de Mayo festival in South St. Louis over the weekend.

There were eleven shootings in the City of St. Louis over the weekend including the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street in South St. Louis on Saturday.

Police were looking for the suspects in the shooting that left two innocent bystanders hurt. The South City Cinco de Mayo celebration on Cherokee Street brings together over 50,000 attendees each year.

Local KMOV reported:



The female shooter was arrested on Tuesday by St. Louis Police. But on Wednesday The Circuit Attorney’s office refused to file charges against the woman who opened fire on the Cinco de Mayo crowd.

Local KMOV reported:

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refused charges applied to a woman arrested in connection with a shooting on Cherokee Street during a Cinco de Mayo that left a man and a woman injured Saturday. Wednesday morning, St. Louis police said the woman was taken into custody after the department released security images Monday of her and a man they believe were responsible for the shooting. The department filed charges with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, but charges were later refused, citing ‘lack of evidence’ and the ‘victim refuses to assist’. She is no longer in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. 5 On Your Side is not identifying the woman because she has not been charged as of this writing.

Kim Gardner cannot leave office soon enough.