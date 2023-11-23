Mayor Adams Responds to Sexual Assault Accusation After Reporter Reveals Suspicious Detail About Accuser (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke to reporters and responded to allegations of sexual assault on Thursday.

Adams was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993 in a bombshell legal filing.

The accuser, who was not identified by The Messenger, filed a summons Wednesday night under the Adult Survivors Act – the same law that allowed E. Jean Carroll to go after Trump 30 years later.

The plaintiff accused Eric Adams of sexually assaulting her when they both worked for the City of New York, The Messenger reported.

According to The Messenger, no details of the sexual assault were disclosed in the three-page summons.

The plaintiff is seeking $5 million.

Adams categorically denied the allegations.

“It absolutely did not happen. I don’t ever recall ever meeting this person and I would never harm anyone in that magnitude. It did not happen…it did not happen and that is not who I am and that is not who I’ve ever been in my professional life,” Adams said.

One of Adams’ handlers tried to push back on a reporter, but she got her question in and revealed something very suspicious about the plaintiff.

“A person by the same name has filed quite a number of lawsuits and has even written a book that appears to be on sale on Amazon about how to file lawsuits and how to win. Does that make you question the credibility separate from the fact that you say this never happened?” the reporter asked Adams.

Adams doubled down and said this never took place and he doesn’t recall ever meeting the accuser.

WATCH:

.@NYCMayor responds to the sexual assault allegations claim that was filed yesterday against him – he says that he doesn’t recall ever meeting this person and that people know his character -that he would never do something like that “I would never harm anyone in that magnitude” pic.twitter.com/FSGMk06kX8 — Morgan McKay (@morganfmckay) November 23, 2023

Adams is also under federal investigation related to his 2021 Mayoral campaign.

The FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and 2 iPads amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

Eric Adams’ troubles began after he spoke out against illegal immigration.