NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in Bombshell Legal Filing

Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993 in a bombshell legal filing.

The accuser, who was not publicly identified, filed a summons Wednesday night under the Adult Survivors Act – the same law that allowed E. Jean Carroll to go after Trump 30 years later.

The plaintiff accused Eric Adams of sexually assaulting her when they both worked for the City of New York, The Messenger reported.

According to The Messenger, no details of the sexual assault were disclosed in the three-page summons.

A City Hall spox said Adams doesn’t recall ever meeting the plaintiff and denied the allegations.

“If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it,” a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement, according to The Messenger. “But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

The plaintiff is seeking $5 million.

The Messenger reported:

Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexual assault in a legal action filed Wednesday night in a New York court, The Messenger has learned. The plaintiff in the case, a woman whose name is being withheld by The Messenger due to the nature of the allegation, filed a summons Wednesday night in state Supreme Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act that names the Big Apple Democrat as a defendant. The filing also names the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the Guardian Association of the NYPD as defendants. “Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons alleges.

Adams is also under federal investigation.

The FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and 2 iPads amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The feds are focusing on text messages suggesting embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams helped fast-track approvals from the city Buildings Department and Fire Department for the Turkish government’s headquarters in New York City, according to the New York Post.

The text messages in question are between Eric Adams, who at the time was Brooklyn borough president and Democrat Mayoral nominee, Turkish Consul General Reyhan Özgür, and then-FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the Post reported.