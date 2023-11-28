ANOTHER LEAK: Mike Pence Trashes Trump as “Reckless” to Special Counsel Jack Smith in Closed-Door Testimony

Another day, another leak.

Former Vice President Mike Pence trashed President Trump to Special Counsel Jack Smith earlier this year in a closed-door testimony.

Chief Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury about his conversations with President Trump related to January 6.

This was an unprecedented attack on Trump’s authority and executive privilege which is derived from the constitutional separation of powers.

Jack Smith was present at the grand jury proceeding during Pence’s 5-hour testimony in April.

According to a leak to ABC News, Mike Pence told Jack Smith that Trump hired a bunch of “crank” lawyers who espoused “un-American” legal theories, and almost pushed the country toward a “constitutional crisis,”

Pence also told federal prosecutors that Trump was acting “recklessly” on January 6, 2021.

“In the first few days after the election, Pence never saw any “significant allegations of fraud,” according to what he told Smith’s team, sources said. But Trump still declared victory — and claimed there was “a major fraud in our nation” — within hours of polls closing, though Pence allegedly told investigators he believes Trump was speaking “in very general terms,” not about specific instances of fraud.” ABC reported.

ABC News reported:

Speaking with special counsel Jack Smith’s team earlier this year, former Vice President Mike Pence offered harrowing details about how, in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, then-President Donald Trump surrounded himself with “crank” attorneys, espoused “un-American” legal theories, and almost pushed the country toward a “constitutional crisis,” according to sources familiar with what Pence told investigators. The sources said Pence also told investigators he’s “sure” that — in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob tried to stop Congress from certifying the election — he informed Trump he still hadn’t seen evidence of significant election fraud, but Trump was unmoved, continuing to claim the election was “stolen” and acting “recklessly” on that “tragic day.” Pence is the highest-ranking current or former government official known to have spoken with the special counsel team investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. What he allegedly told investigators, described exclusively to ABC News, sheds further light on the evidence Smith’s team has amassed as it prosecutes Trump for allegedly trying to unlawfully “remain in power” and “erode public faith” in democratic institutions.

Mike Pence dropped out of the 2024 presidential race last month to the surprise of no one.