LEAK: Special Counsel Jack Smith Sat in On Mike Pence’s 5-Hour Testimony to Grand Jury

Another day, another leak.
Special Counsel Jack Smith sat in on Mike Pence’s 5-hour testimony to a federal grand jury last Thursday, according to a leak to CNN.
Chief Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury about his conversations with President Trump related to January 6.
This is an unprecedented attack on Trump’s authority and executive privilege which is derived from the constitutional separation of powers.
This is the first time Jack Smith has been present at a grand jury proceeding.
Jack Smith likely attended the grand jury proceeding to intimidate Mike Pence.
According to CNN, Pence and Jack Smith had ‘respectful’ interaction.
CNN reported:
Special counsel Jack Smith sat in on the federal grand jury proceeding while former Vice President Mike Pence testified for more than five hours last week, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Smith and Pence interacted while Pence was at the courthouse, and one source described the interaction as respectful.
Smith’s appearance is the first known time the special counsel has attended a grand jury proceeding in the investigation. Smith is leading the criminal probe with a team of prosecutors into the aftermath of the 2020 election and efforts to overturn the results.
Pence was poised to recount for the first time under oath his direct conversations with Trump leading up to January 6, 2021. Then-President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured him unsuccessfully to block the 2020 election results, including on the morning of January 6 in a private phone call.