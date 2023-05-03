LEAK: Special Counsel Jack Smith Sat in On Mike Pence’s 5-Hour Testimony to Grand Jury

Another day, another leak.

Special Counsel Jack Smith sat in on Mike Pence’s 5-hour testimony to a federal grand jury last Thursday, according to a leak to CNN.

Chief Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury about his conversations with President Trump related to January 6.

This is an unprecedented attack on Trump’s authority and executive privilege which is derived from the constitutional separation of powers.

This is the first time Jack Smith has been present at a grand jury proceeding.

Jack Smith likely attended the grand jury proceeding to intimidate Mike Pence.

According to CNN, Pence and Jack Smith had ‘respectful’ interaction.

CNN reported: