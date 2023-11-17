JUST IN: Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Has Entered Hospice Care at Home

by

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, has entered hospice care at home.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” ﻿Jason Carter, the Carters’ grandson said in a statement.

In May, the Carter Center revealed Rosalynn Carter has dementia.

“The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the center announced in late May.

“Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health. One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health.” the center said.

No other details about the former First Lady’s health were released.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, is currently in hospice care.

In February it was reported Jimmy Carter decided to spend his “remaining time at home” in hospice care.

