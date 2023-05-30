Carter Center Reveals Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Has Dementia

by

The Carter Center on Tuesday revealed former First Lady Rosalynn, 95, has dementia.

“The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the center announced on Tuesday.

“Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health. One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health.” the center said.

No other details about the former First Lady’s health was released.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, is currently in hospice care.

In February it was reported Jimmy Carter decided to spend his “remaining time at home” in hospice care.

Jimmy Carter is reportedly in good spirits in hospice care.

Thanks for sharing!
