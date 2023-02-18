Former President Jimmy Carter in Hospice Care, to Spend “Remaining Time at Home”

by

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, has decided to spend his “remaining time at home” in hospice care, according to a statement released Saturday afternoon by the Carter Center. Carter was the 39th president, serving from 1977 to 1981. He is the longest living ex-president. Carter, a Democrat, was also governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

President Jimmy Carter, 1978 official photo.


One of the last times Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter were seen by the public was this bizarre wide angle photo with Joe and Jill Biden taken during a visit to their Plains, Georgia home in the spring of 2021.

The announcement by the Carter Center:

Statement on President Carter’s Health
Feb. 18, 2023
ATLANTA (Feb. 18, 2023) — After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.

Carter has been active well into his nineties, continuing his decades long work with Habitat for Humanity and teaching Bible study.

Read Also: Dr. Peter McCullough On What Goes Into His “Healthy Heart & Muscle Formula”

Carter, a Class of 1947 Naval Academy graduate, recently had a building on campus named after him.

Carter’s class graduated a year early to support the Fleet after World War II.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.
The Latest From Kristinn Taylor
Biden Gives Power to Susan Rice for Sweeping “Racial Equity” Makeover of the Federal Government: “Agency Equity Teams” to Be Established to Run All Departments, Reeducate Workers
BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
Former President Jimmy Carter in Hospice Care, to Spend “Remaining Time at Home”
After Declaring Russia Has Committed “Crimes Against Humanity”, Kamala Harris Forced to Fly Military Cargo Plane Back to DC After Air Force Two Breaks Down on Tarmac in Munich
Chair of NTSB Appears to Throw Shade on DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Says Trump Era Brake Decision Not to Blame for East Palestine Toxic Train Wreck
Contact Kristinn Taylor

Leave a Comment