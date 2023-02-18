Former President Jimmy Carter in Hospice Care, to Spend “Remaining Time at Home”

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, has decided to spend his “remaining time at home” in hospice care, according to a statement released Saturday afternoon by the Carter Center. Carter was the 39th president, serving from 1977 to 1981. He is the longest living ex-president. Carter, a Democrat, was also governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.



One of the last times Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter were seen by the public was this bizarre wide angle photo with Joe and Jill Biden taken during a visit to their Plains, Georgia home in the spring of 2021.

The announcement by the Carter Center:

Statement on President Carter’s Health

Feb. 18, 2023

ATLANTA (Feb. 18, 2023) — After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.

Carter has been active well into his nineties, continuing his decades long work with Habitat for Humanity and teaching Bible study.

WATCH: Former President Carter, the oldest living former president in US history, helps lead a build of Habitat for Humanity homes in Nashville one day after falling at his home and receiving stitches above his eye.https://t.co/CB1TSLeaMh pic.twitter.com/oh0jiv4IXY — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2019

Since Jimmy Carter left the White House, he has taught a Bible study every other week at a Baptist church in rural Georgia. He recently taught his 800th lesson. Sometimes people wait outside overnight for a seat. pic.twitter.com/8PGF6CysGJ — Ryan Mecum (@MecumHaiku) September 6, 2018

On our way home from Florida, we stopped in Plains, GA for bible study with President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. I didn't want to share any of this until I had time to sit down and write about the experience.https://t.co/jRRKeYBxyM pic.twitter.com/9oV2tei9ow — Lindsay Guentzel (@LindsayGuentzel) March 12, 2019

Carter, a Class of 1947 Naval Academy graduate, recently had a building on campus named after him.

#BREAKING:@SECNAV announced today that the academic building formerly named Maury Hall has been renamed Carter Hall for former President Jimmy Carter. Carter is a '47 #USNA grad, served as 39th President of the U.S., and is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. https://t.co/sBQk5jde4w pic.twitter.com/PJ0y1SQ0hS — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) February 17, 2023

Carter’s class graduated a year early to support the Fleet after World War II.