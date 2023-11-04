Joe Biden In Delaware For Another Vacation – He Has Spent Nearly 400 Days of His Presidency on Vacation without Visitor Logs (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday evening headed to Delaware for the third weekend in a row for another vacation amid multiple crises at home and abroad.

80-year-old Biden has spent 395 days – 39% of his presidency – on vacation without visitor logs.

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents. According to a November 2022 estimate, Biden’s Delaware vacations have cost taxpayers at least $11 million. The cost of Biden’s vacations is likely well over $15 million now.

Joe Biden is the ultimate government parasite. He has been in government for nearly 50 years and he’s still leeching off the American taxpayer.

He took no questions as he departed Brunswick Airport after visiting with first responders and victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

WATCH:

Biden takes no questions as he heads to Delaware for the third weekend in a row. He has spent 395 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/G5iXeX217d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2023

Nearly two dozen US troops have been injured by Iran-backed terrorists in Iraq and Syria over the last few weeks. Last Thursday night, the US bombed Iranian proxy forces.

Biden spent last weekend in Delaware without a care in the world.

JUST IN: After campaign event here in DC, President Biden is now off to Delaware, even as war rages, the world burns, and US forces come under attack. WATCH pic.twitter.com/Px5P7tBgvC — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 28, 2023

Biden spent the previous weekend at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as the world teetered on World War III.

Israel threatened to wipe Iran and Lebanon off the face of the earth if Hezbollah joins the war.

China sent warships to the Mideast last month. The Pentagon issued more deployment orders.

The Kremlin raged after Biden ramped up his war rhetoric and compared Vladimir Putin to Hamas.

Biden shuffled along the beach as he callously ignored reporters shouting questions about Americans held hostage by Hamas.