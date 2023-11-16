J6 Political Prisoner Jon Mellis Watches Another Birthday Pass After 1,000 Days in Prison Without Trial – Please Help Support This Good Man Whose Mission is to Help Others

January 6 political prisoner Jonathan Mellis has been a leading voice for his fellow J6ers, working hard to help them be heard, have their stories told, and have their families supported.

This week, Jon ‘celebrated’ yet another birthday in the DC Gulag. This week he also passed 1,000 days in a US prison without a trial.

In December 2022, Mellis warned Americans that he and other J6 defendants in the “Patriot Pod” of the DC Gulag were being tortured by “racist, hateful, and abusive correctional officers,” sexually assaulted and treated like animals for being Trump supporters.

While attempted murderers, illegal alien rapists, and acid-throwing Antifa thugs are quickly returned to the streets, the son of a two-time Purple Heart award recipient is held on charges that allege no injuries or harm, nor property damaged while protesting the corruption of justice as is his civic right and duty.

Jon shared leaked video with The Gateway Pundit on the conditions the J6ers are being subjected to, including being forced to drink dirty brown water.

This is human rights abuse that all decent Americans should speak out against.

This is Joe Biden’s America.

In a letter to TGP last year, Jon shared, “The treatment I have endured since my arrest has shaken my faith in humanity.” wrote the 34,-year-old who was apprehended nearly two years ago in a pre-dawn FBI raid while visiting his parents at their home.

“I was arrested on February 16, 2021, as if I were an Al Qaeda terrorist. I have not seen my family’s faces in almost 2 years. My father, Gennaro Mellis, died a few months after my arrest. I was denied bond back then and still today,” he continued “I hope you can forgive me for reaching out for assistance. I am struggling.”

The last time Mellis saw his father, he was being hauled away by FBI agents in a pre-dawn raid.

Mellis spent a year in solitary confinement and 35 days in “the hole,” a “worst version of solitary confinement with chains.”

**Please support Jon HERE.

Despite what he has faced, Jon has made it his mission to share the stories of fellow J6ers and help them raise fund to fight for their freedom and to help their struggling families.

Please help support Jon on his birthday and in appreciation for all that he has done, and continues to do , to help his fellow J6ers.