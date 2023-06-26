STUNNING: Commie Pope Francis Sent Two Bishops to Confront-Harass Bishop Strickland After He Led March Against the Satanic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Earlier this month THOUSANDS of Catholics and Protestants gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to protest the team honoring the demonic group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball allowed the radical demonic gay group who mock Catholics and Christianity to be celebrated before the start of the baseball game.

Bishop J. Strickland from Texas spoke at the rally and prayed before the game.

Here is a video of Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This is what the Catholics were protesting.

On Monday John Yep from Catholics for Catholics joined Steve Bannon on The War Room. Yep told Steve that The Vatican sent two bishops to Texas to confront and harass Bishop Strickland after the rally.

John Yep: Pat yourself on the back, everybody. America, we are over the target. What we did with God’s help in la Dodger Stadium with a team of united people from all different faiths that’s having an effect. And they don’t realize. Vatican doesn’t realize. This may seem like as a punishment to us and a slap in the face. This will just send our poll numbers up similar to the way that it’s done for Donald Trump when they’ve gone after him for unjust reasons. People won’t understand why this is happening in the Catholic Church.

