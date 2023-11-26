“I Wish I Were There to Hold Her” – Biden Goes Off-Script in Remarks on 4-Year-Old American Hostage Released by Hamas (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday delivered remarks on the release of Israeli and American hostages by Hamas terrorists.

13 Israeli hostages and 4 foreign nationals were released by Hamas on Sunday (Middle East time). They were all captured when Hamas terrorists stormed the border into Israel and slaughtered 1,400 Jews on October 7.

The names of the latest hostages to be released:

1. Abigail Idan, 4

2. Ella Elyakim, 8

3. Dafna Elyakim, 15

4. Hagar Brodetz Ama, 40 and her children

5. Ofri Brodetz, 10

6. Yuval Brodetz, 8

7. Oriya Brodetz, 4

8. Chen Goldstein, 48 and her children

9. Agam Goldstein, 17

10. Tal Goldstein, 9

11. Gal Goldstein, 11

12. Alma Avraham, 84

13. Adrian Aviva Siegel, 63

A 4-year-old Israeli-American girl with dual citizenship whose parents were killed was one of the hostages released on Sunday.

Biden went off-script and made a creepy comment about 4-year-old Abigail Edan during his remarks to reporters.

“Thank God she’s home. The little – I just can’t imagine the enjoyment…I just wish I were there to hold her,” Biden said.

“Do you have an update on the other Americans who are being held and any sense as to when they would be released?” a reporter asked after Biden gushed over the 4-year-old child.

“Uhh, we are hopeful, but I don’t have anything firmly to tell you at this moment,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden on 4-year-old American hostage, Abigail, being released: “I wish I were there to hold her” pic.twitter.com/t6o33AHvzR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2023

“Have you extracted any guarantees about proof of life for other hostages or do you have an expectation how much longer you can push this pause?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden said he just doesn’t know.

“I’m hopeful this is not the end, that it’s gonna continue, but we don’t know,” Biden said.