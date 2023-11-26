Reuters Claims Hamas Released “13 Israeli Soldiers” in Today’s Exchange for Terrorists – The Israelis were ALL Women and Children!

This was a new low, even for Reuters.

Reuters on Sunday morning reported that the Hamas terror group had released 13 Israeli soldiers in today’s release.

The 13 Israelis released by Hamas on Sunday (Middle East time) were actually ALL women and children who were captured when the barbaric group stormed the border into Israel and slaughtered 1,400 Jews and took another 240 Israelis and foreign nationals hostage.

The 13 released were ALL women and children!

This was an outrageous error by the anti-Israel news outlet.

Reuters later made a correction to their report.