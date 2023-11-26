Red Cross: Hamas Releases 14 Israeli Hostages and 3 Foreign Nationals in Latest Exchange including TWO 4-YEAR OLDS

The International Red Cross announced the latest release of Israeli hostages by Hamas on Sunday night.

Hamas released 14 Isreali captives after the release of 13 Israeli hostages on Saturday.

The names of the latest hostages to be released:

1. Abigail Idan, 4

2. Ella Elyakim, 8

3. Dafna Elyakim, 15

4. Hagar Brodetz Ama, 40 and her children

5. Ofri Brodetz, 10

6. Yuval Brodetz, 8

7. Oriya Brodetz, 4

8. Chen Goldstein, 48 and her children

9. Agam Goldstein, 17

10. Tal Goldstein, 9

11. Gal Goldstein, 11

12. Alma Avraham, 84

13. Adrian Aviva Siegel, 63

Hamas is still holding over 200 hostages they took captive during their massacre of civilians in southern Israel on Oct. 7.