House Judiciary Subpoenas Former WH Digital Strategist Robert Flaherty and Pandemic Response Advisor Andrew Slavitt Over Social Media Censorship

Today, The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed two key players in the Biden regime’s censorship on social media.

The subpoenas were issued for Andrew Slavitt, the former senior advisor to the Biden administration’s pandemic response team and Robert Flaherty, the former White House digital strategist who now serves as Biden’s deputy campaign manager.

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan Subpoenas Former Biden White House Officials for Roles in Government Censorship Efforts Subpoena letter to Andrew Slavitt: https://t.co/GSrGxKZgq2 Subpoena letter to Robert Flaherty: https://t.co/AboMZKvrMZ — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) November 30, 2023

Flaherty is a subject of the Missouri v. Biden censorship lawsuit, of which The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is a key plaintiff. Back in March, The Gateway Pundit reported that Flaherty was demanding information from Facebook on whether “misinformation” was being removed and whether there was “misinformation” that hadn’t been considered by Facebook’s “removal policies.”

In a letter issued by the House Judiciary to Flaherty, Chairman Jim Jordan states:

As detailed in previous correspondence to you and your counsel, the Committee has obtained documents that demonstrate the central role you played in communicating the Biden White House’s censorship efforts to social media companies, including the White House’s demands to censor true information, memes, satire, and other constitutionally protected forms of expression. As explained, we understand that the information you possess about the White House’s censorship efforts is specialized and unavailable to the Committee through other means. Your testimony will inform the Committee’s legislative reforms aimed at preventing the Executive Branch from wielding its immense power to pressure social media platforms to censor disfavored viewpoints.

Flaherty has dodged cooperating with the Committee's invitation to testify, telling the Committee to "direct [its] request to the White House in the first instance." The "invitation" has now escalated to a subpoena.

In March, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer testified that Flaherty was a key player in the censorship apparatus that pushed social media companies to remove protected speech from platforms.

As these subpoenas are announced, the House Judiciary is conducting a hearing with Matt Taibbi and Michael Schellenberger over their explosive exposé on the CTIL censorship apparatus put in place after the 2016 election victory for President Donald Trump.