LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: House Judiciary Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government – Testimony From Twitter Files Journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government is holding a hearing to examine federal government-sanctioned internet suppression and attacks on journalists.

The hearing will feature testimony from Matt Taibbi, Twitter Files journalist and author; Michael Shellenberger, Twitter Files journalist, author, and environmentalist; Rupa Subramanya, Canada-based journalist for The Free Press; and Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security Advisor and Counterterrorism Advisor, Office of Vice President Pence.

This comes one year after Matt Taibi began reporting on the Twitter Files, revealing massive government collusion in censoring conservatives and conservative pages like The Gateway Pundit.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The IRS opened an investigation into Taibbi on Christmas Eve 2022, just a few weeks after he began posting “Twitter Files.” The weaponized IRS also showed up at Matt Taibbi’s home on March 9 in an effort to intimidate him.

IRS Opened Investigation Into Journalist Matt Taibbi on Christmas Eve Weeks After He Dropped “Twitter Files” Documents

Watch the hearing live below via House Judiciary Committee:

Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

Location2141 Rayburn House Office Building

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will hold a hearing on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, taking place one year after the first Twitter Files report, will examine the federal government’s involvement in social media censorship, as well as the recent attacks on independent journalism and free expression.

WITNESSES:

  • Matt Taibbi, Twitter Files journalist and author – testimony
  • Michael Shellenberger, Twitter Files journalist, author, and environmentalist – testimony
  • Rupa Subramanya, Canada-based journalist for The Free Press – testimony
  • Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security Advisor and Counterterrorism Advisor, Office of Vice President Pence – testimony
Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government
