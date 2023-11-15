Hockey Player Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter Following Throat-Slashing Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Released on Bail Pending Further Inquiries

by

Matt Pegrave, the man who slashed the throat of ice hockey player Adam Johnson last month was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Tuesday. He was released on bail on Wednesday.

Former NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, died from a massive injury to his neck during a game last month.

The former Pittsburg Penguins player took a skate blade to the neck. He was playing in England for the Nottingham Panthers when an opposing player’s blade cut his neck during a ‘collision.’

Video of the incident shows Matt Petgrave appear to intentionally kick his skate toward Johnson’s throat.

The skate blade sliced Johnson’s throat. He later died at the hospital.

WATCH:

South Yorkshire Police still have not identified the suspect as Petgrave. The suspect was released on bail pending further inquiries, the AP reported.

The Associated Press reported:

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s home arena in central England.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury, police said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.