Hockey Player Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter Following Throat-Slashing Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Released on Bail Pending Further Inquiries

Matt Pegrave, the man who slashed the throat of ice hockey player Adam Johnson last month was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Tuesday. He was released on bail on Wednesday.

Former NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, died from a massive injury to his neck during a game last month.

The former Pittsburg Penguins player took a skate blade to the neck. He was playing in England for the Nottingham Panthers when an opposing player’s blade cut his neck during a ‘collision.’

Video of the incident shows Matt Petgrave appear to intentionally kick his skate toward Johnson’s throat.

The skate blade sliced Johnson’s throat. He later died at the hospital.

South Yorkshire Police still have not identified the suspect as Petgrave. The suspect was released on bail pending further inquiries, the AP reported.

