Former NHL Player Adam Johnson Dead After ‘Freak Accident’ During Game

Former NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, died from a massive injury to his neck during a game.

The former Pittsburg Penguins player took a skate blade to the neck on Saturday. He was playing in England for the Nottingham Panthers when an opposing player’s blade accidently cut his neck when they collided on the ice.

The two teams were playing in the Challenge Cup at Utilita Arena, home of the Sheffield Steelers, who was the opposing team.

Fox News reported:

Former NHL player Adam Johnson tragically died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday when he suffered a catastrophic cut to his neck, according to his club and reports. The horrifying incident took place during the second period of the Challenge Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old Johnson was slashed by the skate of an opposing player during a collision on the ice.

His team sent out condolences to his family and spoke very warmly of him. He was described as a great hockey player and teammate.



Adam Johnson

After the injury happened, he was tended to on the ice and then was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the injury sustained was too much to save him. The rest of the game was cancelled and the Sunday game was postponed as well.

Johnson was originally from Minnesota and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins for 13 games in 2019.

The team also gave condolences: “The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family.”