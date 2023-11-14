Update: Hockey Player Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter Following Throat-Slashing Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson

The man who slashed the throat of ice hockey player Adam Johnson last month has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Former NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, died from a massive injury to his neck during a game last month.

The former Pittsburg Penguins player took a skate blade to the neck. He was playing in England for the Nottingham Panthers when an opposing player’s blade cut his neck during a ‘collision.’

Video of the incident shows Matt Petgrave appear to intentionally kick his skate toward Johnson’s throat.

The skate blade sliced Johnson’s throat. He later died at the hospital.

The two teams were playing in the Challenge Cup at Utilita Arena, home of the Sheffield Steelers, who was the opposing team.

