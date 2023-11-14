Update: Hockey Player Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter Following Throat-Slashing Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson

The man who slashed the throat of ice hockey player Adam Johnson last month has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
Former NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, died from a massive injury to his neck during a game last month.
The former Pittsburg Penguins player took a skate blade to the neck. He was playing in England for the Nottingham Panthers when an opposing player’s blade cut his neck during a ‘collision.’
Video of the incident shows Matt Petgrave appear to intentionally kick his skate toward Johnson’s throat.
The skate blade sliced Johnson’s throat. He later died at the hospital.
BREAKING: Hockey player Matt Petgrave has reportedly been arrested for the death of Adam Johnson.
Johnson was killed after Petgrave's skate slashed his neck during a hockey match.
The two teams were playing in the Challenge Cup at Utilita Arena, home of the Sheffield Steelers, who was the opposing team.
CNN reported:
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson last month, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Johnson died after sustaining a cut to the neck while playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in England on October 28.
A Sheffield coroner’s report found that the 29-year-old “sustained an incised wound to the neck caused by the skate of another player” and later died in hospital as a result of the injury.
“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” detective chief superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a police statement.
“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”