“He Had Absolutely No Idea Where He Was” – Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Getting Lost at APEC Summit (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at the Iowa ‘Commit to Caucus’ event in Fort Dodge on Saturday afternoon approximately 2 months before the Iowa Republican caucuses.

The crowd was chanting: “USA, USA, USA!”

“This is really what our country is all about. We are going to bring it back. We are going to bring it back from hell.” President Trump said.

Trump mocked Joe Biden as a “stupid” person and made fun of him for wandering around lost at this week’s APEC summit in San Francisco.

Joe Biden wandered around the APEC summit confused as world leaders looked on.

Trump said Joe Biden had absolutely no idea where he was this week.

“Biden was in San Francisco for a summit with China looking like he had absolutely no idea where he was, what was happening, or what the hell he was supposed to do,” Trump said before making hilarious hand gestures.

WATCH: