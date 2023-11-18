President Trump on Fire in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “This is What our Country is About! We are Going to Bring it Back from Hell!” (VIDEO)

by

The always amazing President Trump was in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Saturday. He was speaking to an energetic crowd that was cheering him on. Regardless of what the corrupt mainstream media says about him, Americans love this great President.

Trump was there as part of his campaign for President ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

The crowd was chanting: “USA, USA, USA!”

“This is really what our country is all about. We are going to bring it back. We are going to bring it back from hell.” President Trump said.

Watch:

Trump called out the radical left and the mainstream media.

“The radical left Democrats and their allies in the fake news media right back there all those people with the cameras are having an absolute meltdown because last night our campaign won a gigantic court victory in Colorado,” Trump said.

Watch:

“Our opponents are showing every day that they hate democracy they are trying every illegal move they can to try and steal this election because they know that in a free and fair fight against President Trump and crooked Joe Biden, Biden doesn’t have a shot.” President Trump said.

Watch:

“We have a President who is very corrupt and who is controlled very much by a lot of foreign countries.” “He’s incompetent he’s the worst president we’ve ever had.” Trump continued.

He said that Biden is such an incompetent President that he makes Jimmy Carter look good.

Watch:

This will be one of the most, if not the most important Presidential election in the history of the United States. President Trump is the only man for the job.

Trump 2024!

