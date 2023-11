President Trump is speaking at the Iowa Commit to Caucus event in Fort Dodge on Saturday afternoon approximately 2 months before the Iowa Republican caucuses.

“A recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll found 43% of likely Republican caucusgoers picking Trump as their first choice, with his closest rivals receiving just 16%,” CNN reported.

Trump has visited Iowa six times since September. He is expected to speak at 4 pm ET.

