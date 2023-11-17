Hannity: Kid Rock Shares What He Said to Anheuser-Busch’s CEO at UFC Fight (Video)

Kid Rock joined Sean Hannity to discuss today’s cancel culture and how he has made himself uncancellable because he is not beholden to any corporate masters.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the enthusiastic greeting President Trump received from fans when he arrived at the fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

President Trump walked out side by side with UFC CEO Dana White, Kid Rock, Donald Trump. Jr, and Tucker Carlson. DONALD TRUMP HAS ARRIVED! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/tcREA2aTKd — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) November 12, 2023

Sean Hannity: First, let me get to this issue. You are uncancellable. You don’t give a flying rip.

Kid Rock: We say it a little different than rip, but that is correct.

Hannity: Well, I mean, I can say it. I mean, I just say it differently. I call Adam Schiff. You don’t give a shit.

Kid Rock: I’m just not in bed with any corporate entities where that would put me in a position where people could raise a stink. And I decided years ago, I’ve been very blessed. I’ve worked hard and still be able to do this at a high level in 25 years. And I decided when I was going to get vocal about all things. It’s not a time I have never been vocal. I came out with middle Fingers on my first CD with my mouth just going like this. And I really haven’t changed. The times have.

But I decided when I was really going to get vocal, surely for my love of this country and use my voice, speak on things that mean a lot to me that there wasn’t going to be any corporate deals. And I’m fine with that because I’ve always tried to live that there’s no dollar amount on this God’s green earth that would get me to not be able to be who I am.

Hannity: I’m a huge fan of Dana White. I saw you with President Trump and Dana and Tucker and you guys all went to the MMA. Where was it? The Garden.

Kid Rock: UFC?

Hannity: Yeah, UFC. All right. So he was on this show… and it was about Bud Light.

Kid Rock: Here we go.

Hannity: He took on as a sponsor. Now I’ll tell you why. I’ve never, my whole life ever supported a boycot. I’ve never called for a firing or cancelation ever. And even people that I can’t stand.

Kid Rock: By the way, I didn’t either.

Hannity: Yeah, okay. So what I worried about in that case was the guys that have the…

Kid Rock: Working class people, right?

Hannity: The guys that work in the factory, the guys that load the trucks. They’re not the guys that made that stupid…

Kid Rock: Know they had no dog in this fight at all. It’s actually funny, speaking of that UFC fight, I’m standing there with our favorite president, and someone comes over, ‘Like the CEO of Anheuser-Busch standing right behind you, right?’

So I go to the POTUS, I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s the CEO of Anheuser-Busch.’

Trump’s like, ‘You want to go talk to him?’

I’m like, ‘I do.’

So me and him go over, we actually had a great conversation. Because, you know, if you put this in context, why did this, like, you know, I told him that night. I go, you signaled to a lot of people, like myself, like minded people. Put the trans thing aside for a minute, right? I was like, but by sending that can to the trans kid, you kind of signaled to us you support this lifestyle. And more importantly, like, men being in women’s sports or in my granddaughter’s locker room, most of us draw a hard line right there. Nah. No.

So I said, you signaled that to us. I said, but speaking of, I was like, if someone wants to be trans, I was like, I didn’t rip that kid. I said, FU guys. I said, I didn’t even say boycott or cancel.

I said, FU. I said, what are you doing injecting yourself into this conversation? These polarizing social issues? I was like, you could be doing so much more positive stuff, just making us laugh and drink beer. But I said, if someone wants to dress up like a girl, they want to be transgender, whatever. A lot of people fought and died for them to do that. Go for it. We can coexist in public places. You might not be my first dinner invite, you know what I mean? And I’m probably not yours. And if you’re gay, no one cares anymore, right? We all got gay family members, gay friends, gay coworkers. It’s like, cut it out. Just be gay. I’m not going to clap.

Hannity: What I hear for you? Saying you believe in freedom. Yeah. But if you want to indoctrinate kids in school.

Kid Rock: That’s right. Let me say this to the trans and gay community right now. Be yourself. You’re cool with me, I’m cool with you. That’s what most people are. But as soon as you bring our kids into this, that’s where you’re going to bring hatred into it. Leave our fricking kids out of it. That’s the bottom line.

