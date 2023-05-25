Anheuser-Busch InBev Market Value Has Collapsed $15.7 Billion Since Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s market value has collapsed by a massive $15.7 billion since Bud Light’s partnership with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney was announced.

The shocking figure was determined by Investor’s Business Daily using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The market value of Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose fourth bestselling brand is Bud Light, dropped $15.7 billion since April 1, based on a conversion to U.S. dollars by Investor’s Business Daily using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence,” Investor’s Business Daily reports. “That’s the day Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer and transgender woman, pitched the Bud Light brand during the NCAA March Madness tournament.”

The report added, “Meanwhile, the other major publicly traded global beer brands have added $3.2 billion in market value during the same time.”

Jared Dinges, beverage analyst at JPMorgan Chase, said that Bud Light sales are down more than 23% as of the week ended on May 6, according to data from NielsenIQ.

“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future,” Dinges said. “We believe a 12% to 13% volume decline on an annualized basis would be a reasonable assumption.”

Mulvaney, an adult biological male, has become controversial over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition.

The activist-influencer said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

After Bud Light provided Mulvaney with a commemorative can to celebrate one year of “girlhood,” conservatives immediately began a boycott — one which is shaping up to be one of the most influential political boycotts of all time.