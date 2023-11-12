MUST SEE: Crowd Goes Wild as President Trump and Tucker Carlson Walk Into UFC 295 (VIDEO)

Just minutes after Trump and Tucker were spotted at the UFC event together, users on social media speculated Tucker will be Trump’s VP pick.

All is see is Tucker as VP

Here's more video via Dan Scavino.

President Donald Trump revealed during a radio interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton that he would consider picking Tucker as his running mate. He also gave some interesting reasons why he might make the choice.

He first pointed out that his interview with Tucker during the first GOP Presidential debate drew record ratings and proceeded to say that they have the same common-sense policies, especially when it comes to border security.

“Tucker wanted to do an interview during the first debate, and we broke every record in history. I think it just hit over three hundred million people…I like Tucker A LOT. I guess I would, I think I say would. He’s got great common sense. You know, when they say you guys are conservative or I’m conservative. Its not that we’re conservative, we have common sense. We want to have safe borders, we want have a wall because walls work,” Trump said.

