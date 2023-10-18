INSURRECTION! Screaming Far Left Protesters Storm Capitol, Shut Down Rotunda – Demand Israeli Ceasefire in Gaza (Video)

It’s only legal when Democrats do it.

Screaming leftists entered the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to coerce lawmakers to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The anti-Israel mob took over the rotunda, screaming against Israel and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The mob also hung flags on the Capitol rails.

HAPPENING NOW: Capitol Police rip down signs in the Rotunda, trying to control the anti-Israel protest. pic.twitter.com/fQF1raJCaQ — Anthony Hughes OAN (@CallMeAntwan) October 18, 2023

Will they get the J6 treatment from the regime? We all know the answer to that.

Hamas sympathizers have entered the Capitol Rotunda building to protest Will they receive the J6 treatment? pic.twitter.com/Mse81RSH6b — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 18, 2023

The leftist mob formed a sit-in protest – restricting movement in the building.

Demonstrators are now staging a sit-down protest in the Capitol’s Cannon building. They’ve filled the rotunda, clapping, singing, praying and chanting. pic.twitter.com/HP49FPRrVl — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 18, 2023

It’s strange how all of this is ignored by the Capitol Police and DOJ when it’s leftists!