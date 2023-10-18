INSURRECTION! Screaming Far Left Protesters Storm Capitol, Shut Down Rotunda – Demand Israeli Ceasefire in Gaza (Video)

Screaming leftists shut down the rotunda in the US Capitol screaming for a ceasefire in Gaza. The leftists were dressed as Jews but who knows.

It’s only legal when Democrats do it.

Screaming leftists entered the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to coerce lawmakers to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The anti-Israel mob took over the rotunda, screaming against Israel and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The mob also hung flags on the Capitol rails.

Will they get the J6 treatment from the regime? We all know the answer to that.

The leftist mob formed a sit-in protest – restricting movement in the building.

It’s strange how all of this is ignored by the Capitol Police and DOJ when it’s leftists!

