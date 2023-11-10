FBI Now Using Hound Dogs to Hunt J6 Protester and Army Sgt. Gregory Yetman – Telling Locals to Keep Their Doors Locked! As If He’s a Violent Terrorist – Jim Hoft on War Room (VIDEO)

by

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon Thursday morning on The War Room to discuss the FBI’s hunt for J6 protester Gregory Yetman. Heavily armed FBI agents are tracking Sgt. Yetmen like a violent killer through the woods in New Jersey.

Local news reported that the FBI is now hunting retired Army Sgt. Gregory Yetman with hound dogs.

Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon to talk about this disgusting abuse of power.
This is what tyranny looks like.
And 70 Republicans just voted to give the FBI $300 million for a new headquarters larger than the Pentagon – so they can target conservative Americans!

Please note from video: Gregory Yetman is a retired Army Sgt., not Captain.

The FBI is telling locals to keep their doors locked.
This is straight out of 1930’s Germany.

And the FBI is now offering $10,000 of your tax dollars to anyone who helps turn him in.

Please pray for Sgt. Yetman and those agents involved in this dangerous game of government abuse.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

