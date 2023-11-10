UPDATE: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on J6 Protester and Retired Army Sgt. Gregory Yetman as They Hunt Him Like a Dog in New Jersey Woods

The FBI continued their hunt for retired Army Sergeant Gregory Yetman for his actions on January 6, 2021, nearly three years ago now!

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Gregory Yetman.

On January 6, 2021, Yetman picked up a cannister of pepper spray and fired it at police who were yards away from him. There is no evidence that any police officers were hurt by his actions. Yetman sprayed the police after they fired rubber bullets on the peaceful Trump supporters standing outside the US Capitol, fired flashbangs on the crowd, gassed the crowd with gallons of pepper spray, and beat the crowd with sticks.

Four Trump supporters were killed that day. One woman, veteran Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by police. One woman, Rosanne Boyland, was smothered and beaten with a police stick as she died. Two others died from the police ammunition fired down on the crowd.

Gregory Yetman is charged with several ridiculous and exaggerated charges, including: “impeding certain officers(?), obstruction of law enforcement, remaining in a restricted area (that was not marked restricted!), engaging in physical violence, (spraying police with pepper spray), and participating in an act of violence.”

So now, two-and-a-half years later heavily armed FBI agents are now chasing Gregory Yetman through the woods of New Jersey – like a dog.

The FBI and local police are hunting Gregory Yetman in the New Jersey woods near his home. The manhunt was first reported on Wednesday when local news media was tipped off during the raid.

From yesterday’s report–

The FBI was attempting to arrest Yetman and serve him a warrant for his actions two-and-a-half years ago on January 6, 2021.

Gregory Yetman, was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard at the time of the riot.

Yetman is accused of picking up a large canister of pepper spray from the ground and spraying it toward Capitol police and protesters! For this crime – something that happens each weekend at your local antifa riot – the FBI launched a major manhunt for Yetman!

The FBI tipped off local New York news and a helicopter with a sky cam was sent out to film the raid this morning!

Armed FBI SWAT Teams are hunting Gregory Yetman.

Here the local media caught FBI heavies searching a shed in the area.



This is the definition of a Police State.

Here is video of local news filming the raid on Yetman’s home.

The FBI is hunting retired Army Sergeant Gregory Yetman like violent killer!