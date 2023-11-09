FACT CHECK: Pompous Democrat DOJ Lawyer Running for Congress in California Caught Lying about J6 Prosecutions

Will Rollins is a Department of Justice Attorney who is running for Congress in the 41st District of California. Rollins is challenging Republican Rep. Ken Calvert.

Calvert is a 70-year-old moderate Republican who has been in office since 1993. Calvert has been a member of the now-defunct “Republican Main Street Partnership,” which is a collection of RINOs who want nothing more than mild tax cuts. Calvert previously beat Rollins in 2022.

FAR-LEFT DOJ PROSECUTOR ROLLINS CHALLENGING RINO KEN CALVERT

Former members of the Republican Main Street Partnership include former leftist Republican Representatives like Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Peter Meijer of Michigan.

Rollins can’t point to any specific vote or legislation that lukewarm Calvert has proposed, because his record of legislative activity reads like the policy book of Jeb Bush.

But historically, RINOs have been the gateway drug to radical left zealots like Will Rollins.

In his campaign announcement, Rollins claims he prosecuted multiple January 6th defendants. He is proud of this fact, despite the fact that in the over 1,000 people prosecuted by the Department of Justice, very few even involve a credible allegation of violence.

My name is Will Rollins. I am a former national security prosecutor who helped prosecute January 6th defendants. This is my story, and it’s why I’m running for Congress. #CA41 pic.twitter.com/sFKJ8HNWIL — Will Rollins (@WillRollinsCA) October 25, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has documented these ongoing American show trials against pro-Trump protesters at AmericanGulag.org.

Rollins is proud to be one of the persecutors.

Rollins says that he wants to fight “lies” while in office.

Rollins told a left-leaning media outlet: “We need a legal framework to end profit-driven lies and division, so Americans can start to agree on basic facts again.”

In other words, he wants to silence people he disagrees with. This is part of his platform for Congress!

Yet his campaign ad features one glaring lie: he claims to have prosecuted multiple January 6th defendants, yet in the judicial case search service known as “PACER,” he only appears as an attorney of record in one January 6th prosecution, not multiples.

ROLLINS ONLY HANDLED ONE J6 CASE, NOT MULTIPLE

The one case involves Gina Bisignano, the “Beverly Hills Salon” January 6th Defendant. Bisignano was present for the ‘breaking windows’ moment during the January 6th protest.

Bisignano complained about previous ‘bad deals’ her attorneys made with prosecutors.

And even in that case, Rollins was only the temporary attorney attached to the case to execute the arrest warrant in Los Angeles. Defendant Bisignano has been prosecuted in Washington, DC, along with the vast majority of other January 6th defendants.

ROLLINS DID NOT PROSECUTE BISIGNANO, ONLY HANDLED HER WARRANT AT ONE HEARING, AND HANDLED NO OTHER J6 CASES

You can read the complaint against Bisignano here, where the FBI identifies her by her makeup and Louis Vuitton accessories.

The most common prosecutors on January 6th cases are, according to researchers who have studied the DOJ prosecutions are not Rollins. Only 10-20 key DOJ prosecutors are doing most of the prosecutions.

There’s no reason, the researchers say, that Rollins would be a single attorney on one case.

Rollins has 267 cases listed on PACER, though several of them are sealed cases, procedurally duplicates or criminal actions against inanimate objects. Only Gina Bisignano was a January 6th defendant.

The media helps Rollins by lying for him: The Los Angeles Times lies for Rollins by uncritically repeating his false claims, “Rollins, 38, helped prosecute people who breached the U.S. Capitol that day.”

Rollins also lies on his current law firm, Raines Feldman Littrell’s website, where he says he, “…prosecuted … some of the insurrectionists who attacked the US Capitol on January 6th.”

ROLLINS LIES ON HIS RESUME AND ONLINE BIOS TO CLAIM HE PROSECUTED J6 DEFENDANTS, YET ONLY HANDLED ONE WARRANT AT ONE HEARING

Rollins was only on the Bisignano case from January 19th through February 19th, 2021, as the court enforced the arrest warrant. There was only one hearing, on January 19th, 2021, related to enforcing this arrest warrant. You can see the limited docket entries for the case here.

And even in that simple task assigned to him, Rollins still managed to engage in what the Public Defender’s office noticed an ex parte communication with the federal judge, meaning a discussion held without the presence of the other opposing lawyer, a major ethical breach for any prosecutor.

In the aftermath, the Court through Magistrate Judge John E. McDermott, unsurprisingly sided with the state, which is the default for federal judges, claiming that it lacked authority to take any action favorable to the defendant, saying the “Court has no authority to review or override the stay order and transportation order” for Ms. Bisignano. The dispute arose over Defendant Bisignano being re-arrested after being released on bond.

ROLLINS DID NOT HELP PROSECUTE J6 DEFENDANTS, HE HELPED SERVE AN ARREST WARRANT; DEM CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE LIES TO LOOK GOOD TO LIBERALS

Rollins has also hyped his LGBT status as a way to build his left-wing status.

This guy is a real piece of work.