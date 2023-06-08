J6 Defendant Gina Bisignano Speaks Out After Horrible Events – Defense Lawyers Who Push Bad Pleas Set Precedent for All J6 Cases: Please Help Gina Retain New Counsel

Though the world has moved on from the exaggerations of January 6th, 2020, thousands of outfoxed everyday Americans are still in the trenches, litigating their way back to some semblance of what’s left of American freedom.

Of the innumerable tragedies suffocating justice for J6 defendants, substandard legal representation by money-grubbing defense counsel has been shamefully pervasive. With limited options, even the best have been mediocre, cowardly cogs in the system.

As if checking off a prosecutorial wishlist, defense counsel have urged hundreds of J6 defendants to take spectacularly bad plea “deals” that have landed non-violent protestors years in medium and high-security prisons with felony convictions. (Think Jacob Chansley, as one of too many examples.)

Gina Bisignano is a J6 defendant in the throes of this struggle—unwilling to cave to her lawyer’s bullying, but unable to afford a new one.

***Gina has spent more than $80,000 on ineffective legal counsel, and needs your support to hire a new one. Please give if you can here.

Early on, despite zero allegations of violence or injury against her, Bisignano’s lawyer urged her to plead guilty to six of her seven charges—which included two felony charges for civil disorder and obstruction of justice, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“I wasn’t comfortable with this,” she said, despite eventually accepting the plea in August of 2021.

Bisignano’s discomfort picked up the attention of the national media. In February of 2022 she told NBC:

“I was forced to do a plea deal because I was so damn scared for my life,” “I was so weak when I signed it,” “I don’t even know what I signed, because I couldn’t even get myself out of bed,” “I can’t spend any more money on an attorney, I can’t go back to prison.”

Misled by ineffective counsel, Bisignano finally motioned to withdraw her plea of guilty to the 1512 obstruction of justice charge —which has condemned more than should be mentioned to years-long prison sentences for ambling through the wrong restricted building. (In May of this year, the court granted her that motion.)

“I would never risk my entire life and career to stop an election proceeding at the US Capitol,” she told the Gateway Pundit, finally making sense of it all.

Though Bisignano was the owner of a thriving Beverly Hills salon, two and a half years after the alleged offense, she remains on high intensity supervision—restricted to her home and prohibited from using social media. Her business is gone, along with her life savings.

***She has fired her lawyer, who led her tragically astray. Please help Gina retain new counsel and get her life and business back together!

Bisignano was at the West Terrace Tunnel scene where she was struck by a Capitol police officer, causing her to fall and become crushed. It was the same scene in which Rosanne Boyland would later be killed by Metropolitan Police officer Lila Morris.

“I didn’t think I would make it out alive.”

Bisignano explained that she was unable to see or breathe as her leg and shoulders were crushed between the people and enclosed concrete.

“I was crushed and smothered, only to be raised up and lifted to the side wall. […] I was screaming for the cops to stop beating Duke Wilson, a man in his 60s, screaming and crying for everyone to stop.”

Gina is one of hundreds of people—including dozens still sitting in pre-trial lockup two and a half years later—with charges surrounding the tragic events that transpired at the West Terrace Tunnel.

Many have taken horrible plea deals just so that an end is in sight.

“I was there to see my President and protest Stop the Steal,” Bisnano explained to the readers of Gateway Pundit, “Please help me to build my life back and fight for my freedom.”

***Please support Gina if you can by donating here.

Hear Gina in her own words here.