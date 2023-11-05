ERO NYC Apprehends Suspected Terrorist Released by US Border Patrol, Wanted for Terroristic Activities in Senegal

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York City has announced the arrest of an illegal immigrant who was previously released by the U.S. Border Patrol.

This individual, believed to be either Mauritanian or Senegalese, was wanted by Senegalese authorities on serious charges related to terrorism.

On October 17, ERO New York City’s Fugitive Operations team apprehended the 29-year-old illegal alien outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York.

The charges against him by Senegalese authorities are grave, including criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist organization; destruction, degradation and damages in relation to a terrorist organization; acts or preparatory acts aimed at compromising public safety or causing serious political troubles; direct provocation of an armed crowd; and holding arms without prior administrative authorization.

Kenneth Genalo, ERO New York City Field Office Director, emphasized the importance of such arrests, stating, “Noncitizens who are engaged in or suspected of supporting terrorism are a direct threat to our country’s national security and will be expeditiously removed from the United States.”

“ERO New York City will use every tool at our disposal to keep American citizens and residents safe from those who erroneously believe they can exploit our immigration laws to escape justice in other countries. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure individuals who commit unspeakable acts of violence are held accountable,” he added.

The backstory to this arrest is concerning. On October 3, the U.S. Border Patrol had encountered this noncitizen near Monument Hill in Lukeville, Arizona.

After processing him, they served him a notice to appear as a noncitizen present without admission or parole. He was then released on his own recognizance and given documentation to report to ERO New York City.

It was only a week later, on October 10, that Homeland Security Investigations agents, working with the FBI’s Counter Terrorism Division, informed ERO New York City about the individual’s wanted status in Senegal for terroristic activities.

Hundreds of people on the FBI’s terrorist watchlist have almost certainly slipped into the United States amid millions of other illegal immigrants during the last three years, according to former federal officials and experts.

“You have to be extremely naïve to not be significantly concerned about this,” said Rodney Scott, former chief of U.S. Border Patrol from 2020 to 2021. “Regardless of what the Biden administration may claim, what it said during the campaign and the executive orders taken in January 2021 have been interpreted around the world as the border is open. You’re insane if you don’t think terrorists will use that to their advantage.”

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.

The Gateway Pundit reported that US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported that four Iranians were apprehended at the open US southern border in the last month.

The Iranians were considered “special interest aliens.”

BREAKING: CBP sources confirm a single adult male from Iran apprehended in the early morning hours in Eagle Pass TX Sunday. This after 2 single adult males from Lebanon and 1 Egyptian male were apprehended on Thurs – all SIAs (Special Interest Aliens) to undergo vetting @FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 15, 2023

In the fiscal year 2023, 736 known or suspected terrorists (KST) were apprehended at the U.S. border as of September 15, a month before the terror attack. 66% of those apprehended were allegedly at the northern border.

In fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol apprehended:

151 migrants with positive terrorism watchlist matches who entered the U.S. illegally along the southern border

216 people, including U.S. citizens, on the terrorist watchlist who had been stopped at the southern border