DOJ Wants J6 Defendant Victoria White to Serve 90 Days in Prison After Capitol Police Beat Her 35 Times in the Face with Their Fists and Sticks and Nearly Kill Her on J6 (Gruesome Video)

On January 6, 2021, four Trump supporters were killed.

The sham January 6 Committee did not even investigate the deaths of these Trump supporters in their politicized investigation. The four Trump supporters were barely mentioned in passing in their final report.

At least two other Trump supporters were nearly killed by police that day.

Philip Anderson was knocked out, gassed, and smothered by police that day. J6 political prisoner Jake Lang dragged him to safety and saved his life. The Biden DOJ wants to drag Philip Anderson into a DC Court after they nearly killed him.

And Victoria White was brutally smashed in the face dozens of times by Police Officer Jason Bagshaw . She was then beaten with sticks before she was dragged through the dozens of police officers and paraded through the US Capitol in her socks and without her coat.

Victoria White was brutally beaten by DC Metro Lt. Jason Bagshaw in the West tunnel just three minutes before this footage. Is this the parading she was charged with? This cop can't find a medic? What's going on here? X6039B8Z3https://t.co/5DLIBpB5Jc@Vis4Victorious pic.twitter.com/wqMA15s53c — StopHate.com (@HelpStopHate) October 31, 2023

They nearly killed her. Watch what these animals did to Victoria!



On Friday night Victoria White tweeted out that her sentencing is Monday in Washington DC. She just found this out and now has to find travel to DC for her court appearance.

Victoria says the DOJ wants to send her to prison for three months.

They didn’t kill her so now they want to jail her.

UPDATE:

My sentencing is Monday in person in DC , I just found out via my attorney the Pre-sentencing people are asking that the judge gives me 90days in Federal Prison — Victoria White (@Vis4Victorious) November 18, 2023

Here again is our earlier reporting on Victoria White…

Victoria White from Rochester, Minnesota attended the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC on January 6th. She was nearly killed by DC police officers during the rally. Victoria was later arrested and charged with assault on the US Capitol.

Victoria White was brutally beaten near death by the US Capitol Police.

According to attorney Joseph McBride:

She is hit approximately thirty- five times over the course of 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again. At some point, White-shirt puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might.

** Her DOJ report is here.

Not once in the DOJ report do they describe the brutal pummeling she received at the hands of the Capitol Police officers.

The fact that they ignored police brutality in their report is absolutely frightening.

It should be clear to any conservative in America today that you cannot trust the Department of Justice.

The fake news mainstream media has also refused to report on this brutal police beating in any of their reporting.

After the police officers beat Victoria with batons for several minutes and smashed her in the face with their fists, they put her in zip-tie handcuffs and paraded her through the US Capitol and into a police vehicle.

Victoria White is lucky to be alive today.

Two other female Trump supporters were not so lucky that day.

In October 2022 The Gateway Pundit spoke with Victoria White on her unbelievable bare-fisted beating by the DC Police on January 6.

Now there is a new video of Victoria White after her beating and before she was dragged through the US Capitol without her shoes or coat. Victoria is seen bloodied after being beaten by police; struck more than 40 times with metal batons and fists to the face and head by MPD Officer Jason Bagshaw. Then they paraded her through the US Capitol without her shoes and with blood running down her face.

Here are two screengrabs from this nightmare scenario. The police tried to kill her and make her the third female victim that day.

God bless Victoria White.