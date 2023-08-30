HOW DARE THEY! — BREAKING: FEDS ARREST PHILIP ANDERSON – After He Was Nearly Killed on Jan. 6 by Police Violence – Passed Out Next to J6 Victim Rosanne Boyland Who Was Killed That Day – UPDATED

Philip Anderson was a victim of police brutality on January 6th. He nearly lost his life. Philip started speaking out about the horrific abuse by the US Capitol Police that day months after the attack.

Philip first reached out to The Gateway Pundit back in the summer of 2021.

Philip Anderson says the Capitol Police killed Rosanne Boyland. He knows this because he was next to her when she died. He was holding her hand. And Philip nearly died himself.

Activist Philip Anderson spoke with The Gateway Pundit on the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol and how the Capitol police murdered Rosanne Boyland and nearly took his life too.

This is an amazing eyewitness report that has been ignored by the fake news media because it does not fit their narrative. A black Trump supporter was gassed with clouds of pepper spray, pushed down, and then nearly trampled to death as police officers continued to push people on a pile outside the US Capitol.

Anderson describes how Rosanne Boyland was the first woman killed by Capitol police that day. Ashli Babbitt was the second woman killed by police.

Philip Anderson nearly died that day. He is lucky to be alive today. He was dragged from under a pile of bodies when the police viciously sprayed Trump supporters with an unknown liquid and then continued to push them on top of eachother. Philip Anderson was knocked unconscious and dragged from the pile. Rosanne Boyland was not so fortunate and died that day due to police brutality.



This photo shows Philip Anderson nearly unconscious being dragged away by Trump supporters after being crushed under a pile on Jan. 6. Roseanne Boylan was next to him when she died.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Philip Anderson on Saturday night — six months after the Jan. 6 protests and rally.

Philip Anderson fell and was being smothered as police officers continued to push Trump supporters on top of him. Philip told The Gateway Pundit how he was holding Rosanne’s hand when she died.

Philip posted this on social media before his account was taken down.

Via Make America Stop Hate on Instagram.

Here is video of Rosanne Boyland being trampled as Capitol Police continued to push protesters on top of her.

You can see protesters dragging Philip Anderson’s body away after he lost consciousness.

Via The New York Times state propaganda outlet:

Philip was never called to testify before Liz Cheney’s fraudulent Jan. 6 Committee. Philip was never sent an apology by the FBI. He was never interviewed to hear his version of what happened that day.

On Tuesday morning the feds arrested Philip Anderson – 2 1/2 years after January 6th where they nearly killed him.

Philip was going to be a witness for several men who watched the police kill Rosanne Boyland and who have been sitting in prison for over two years now!

Today they arrested Philip. What has happened to our country? Are there any men and women of courage left to fight this wickedness and tyranny?

We just heard that Philip Anderson was kidnapped this morning by the FBI for surviving the January 6 election integrity protest. 18 months ago the FBI had told him that he would not be charged (they lied). — StopHate.com🛑 (@HelpStopHate) August 30, 2023

UPDATE: FBI agents arrested Philip at his home on Tuesday morning in Texas.

His list of charges includes two felonies: Obstructing law enforcement and Obstruction of Congress.

The feds are accusing Philip of obstructing law enforcement after he was crushed and nearly died on the steps of the US Capitol next to Rosanne Boyland.



Philip on January 6th outside the US Capitol.

** Philip has a 10 AM arraignment in Dallas this morning.