NY RINO Lawmakers to Introduce Resolution to Expel GOP Rep. George Santos From Congress After Biden DOJ’s Politicized Indictment – Santos Responds

New York RINO lawmakers will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress after the latest indictment.

Expelling Santos from Congress requires a two-thirds vote of the full House.

Rep. Santos on Tuesday was hit with a 23-count superseding indictment, the DOJ announced.

“Santos Allegedly Filed Fraudulent Fundraising Reports with the FEC to Obtain Financial Support for His Campaign and Repeatedly Charged the Credit Cards of Campaign Contributors Without Authorization” – the Joe Biden DOJ said in a press release.

Democrats have been gunning for Rep. Santos since he entered Congress.

The New York Republican has one of the strongest conservative voting records of any freshman Republican entering Congress.

The Eastern District of New York on Tuesday announced Santos was charged with: One count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud, in addition to the seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives that were charged in the original indictment.

“As alleged, Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign. Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office will relentlessly pursue criminal charges against anyone who uses the electoral process as an opportunity to defraud the public and our government institutions.”

Recall that George Santos was charged and arrested in May after a federal jury returned a 13-count indictment.

Santos was charged with 7 counts of wire fraud, 3 counts of money laundering and on count of theft of public funds in May.

Tuesday’s charges are in addition to the previous 7 counts.

According to the May indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors.

However, a group of RINOs are doing the Democrats’ dirty work and will introduce a resolution to expel Santos from Congress.

“I will be introducing legislation to expel George Santos from Congress,” Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) said on X on Wednesday.

The resolution will be co-sponsored by New York GOP Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.

I will be introducing legislation to expel George Santos from Congress. pic.twitter.com/ai4tJxzBZs — Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (@RepDesposito) October 11, 2023

Rep. Molinaro called on Santos to resign.

I said he should resign and he should still resign. https://t.co/GmxD4FP5T8 — Rep. Marc Molinaro (@RepMolinaroNY19) October 10, 2023

Santos lashed out at the Republican lawmakers seeking to oust him from Congress.

“If they want to be judge, jury and arbitrator of the whole God damn thing let them do it,” Santos said in response to the resolution, NBC reported. “They just want to silence the people of the 3rd congressional district.”

Reporters harassed Santos on Tuesday following the superseding indictment by Biden’s dirty DOJ.

WATCH: