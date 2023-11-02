Connecticut Court Overturns Fraudulent Election Due to Ballot Box Voter Fraud – Will Michigan Be Next or Will They Allow the Lawlessness to Continue?

In early September 2022, The Gateway Pundit released a shocking video compilation (see video below) of individuals and sometimes teams of people depositing stacks of ballots into absentee ballot drop boxes at Detroit’s satellite voting centers before the November 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit was the only media outlet in the country to request and obtain the video footage of the Detroit drop boxes during the 2020 presidential election.

What we found was shocking.

100 Percent Fed Up reported at the time – The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up have been working with a team of investigators at MC4EI to uncover potential voter-related crimes and “irregularities” found on hundreds of hours of Detroit satellite office surveillance footage.

After months of pouring through 24 terabytes of data, MC4EI was able to put together a compilation of voter after voter dropping off more than one ballot into a drop box in Michigan. Over 16,000 hours of surveillance footage from 37 days of early voting were carefully scrutinized. To the best of our knowledge, no other state in the nation has done a more thorough investigation into early voting via drop boxes than in Michigan, where election law says only one ballot may be case per voter, except a voter who deposits ballots on behalf of an immediate family member or immediate family members.

Here is our video:

Later that week, lawless Jocelyn “Zuckerbucks” Benson’s MI Department of State tweeted a “FACT CHECK” to address “Videos circulating online of the handling of absentee ballots in the 2020 election.”

In her ridiculous “FACT CHECK,” the Soros-funded SOS Jocelyn Benson’s MI Dept. of State warns:

Videos circulating online of the handling of absentee ballots in the 2020 election imply wrongdoing when there are legal explanations for what may be portrayed.

This was a complete crock and she knows it. But her goal is not a secure election, it is for Democrats to win at all costs.

FACT CHECK: Videos circulating online of the handling of absentee ballots in the 2020 election imply wrongdoing when there are legal explanations for what may be portrayed. https://t.co/GKEZu1HhTn pic.twitter.com/oT5bjA7k8P — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) September 6, 2022

To date, SOS Benson has not conducted a single investigation into individuals or teams of people where one person dropped stacks of ballots into the absentee ballot drop boxes while the other one was filmed.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson continued her campaign of lies. Benson and Michigan Democrats insisted that stuffing stacks of ballots into drop boxes is completely acceptable.

* * * * * * * * * *

\\

On Wednesday Democrat Judge in Connecticut overturned the results of the Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary.

Superior Court Judge William Clark ordered a new election to be held, citing bombshell video evidence of election fraud as the basis for his decision. The ruling has far-reaching implications, not just for Bridgeport but for the entire country, as it sets a precedent for ongoing and future cases involving mail-in ballot fraud.

The Gateway Pundit reported in September that mayoral candidate John Gomes’ campaign released a damning video showing evidence of election fraud in the Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for “possible misconduct.”

The video on the Gomes campaign’s Facebook page shows a woman dropping stacks of ‘illegal’ ballots into an absentee ballot box outside the Bridgeport government center, where the city’s Registrar of Voters office is located.

The Gomes campaign was able to identify the woman in the footage as Wanda Geter-Pataky, the Vice Chairwoman of the Democratic Town Clerk and a vocal supporter of incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, who is seeking reelection. Gomes’ campaign claims that the video shows Geter-Pataky dropping off stacks of absentee ballots ahead of the September 12th primary.

“Video surveillance proving that the mayoral election was unequivocally stolen through corruption within City Hall by tampering with absentee ballots,” John Gomes said on his Facebook page.

“This is an undeniable act of voter suppression and a huge civil rights violation. It’s time to restore lasting credibility to our city’s democracy. Once and for ALL. Enough is enough!” he added.

WATCH:

Gomes lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim in the Democratic primary by a narrow margin of 251 votes, according to the most recent preliminary count posted on the Secretary of the State’s website. Ganim won the absentee vote tally 1,545 to 779, while Gomes led on the voting machines.

On Wednesday the Connecticut election was overturned due to ballot box voter fraud.

Michigan voters need to demand the same from their state leaders! Enough is enough!