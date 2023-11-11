Commie Pope Dismisses Conservative US Bishop Who Led Prayer Vigil Against LA Dodgers for Honoring Satanic Group ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’

In June THOUSANDS of Catholics, Protestants and supporters, gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to protest the team’s decision to honor the demonic group who call themselves the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball allowed the radical demonic gay group that mocks Catholics and Christianity to be celebrated before the start of the baseball game.

Bishop J. Strickland from Texas spoke at the rally and prayed before the game.

LOS ANGELES- A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith: pic.twitter.com/oHPIeHoCI3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

Here is a video of Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This is what the Catholics were protesting – a satanic group that mocks Christians and derides Christians.

The Vatican vs Bishop Strickland vs The “Drag Nuns” at the Dodger Stadium – Aka The Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence – A Group Headed by this Lovely “Monsta”, Sister Roma – Here’s the Vid I Did on Them – Timing is everything … 😉 ~Hyp https://t.co/atQSDc6biX — HypnoAsp (@HypnoAsp3) June 26, 2023

Following Bishop Strickland’s appearance at the protest in Los Angeles the Vatican allegedly sent two bishops to Texas to confront and harass Bishop Strickland in Texas.

On Saturday the commie Pope Francis dismissed Bishop Strickland from his duties in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

NEW – Pope has dismissed U.S. Bishop Strickland, Texas, a prominent conservative who has criticized his papacy, the Vatican says. pic.twitter.com/84iE2EYRyN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 11, 2023

