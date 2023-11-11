Commie Pope Dismisses Conservative US Bishop Who Led Prayer Vigil Against LA Dodgers for Honoring Satanic Group ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’

In June THOUSANDS of Catholics, Protestants and supporters, gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to protest the team’s decision to honor the demonic group who call themselves the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball allowed the radical demonic gay group that mocks Catholics and Christianity to be celebrated before the start of the baseball game.

Bishop J. Strickland from Texas spoke at the rally and prayed before the game.

Here is a video of Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This is what the Catholics were protesting – a satanic group that mocks Christians and derides Christians.

Following Bishop Strickland’s appearance at the protest in Los Angeles the Vatican allegedly sent two bishops to Texas to confront and harass Bishop Strickland in Texas.

On Saturday the commie Pope Francis dismissed Bishop Strickland from his duties in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

Catholic News Agency reported:

Strickland’s removal on Nov. 11 comes after the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops completed a formal investigation in the diocese earlier this year called an apostolic visitation, which, according to a source, looked into the bishop’s social media use and questions related to diocesan management.

Strickland, 65, served as bishop of the Diocese of Tyler since 2012. The widely popular though polarizing Texas bishop had faced criticism for his firebrand social media posts, including a May 12 tweet that suggested Pope Francis was “undermining the Deposit of Faith.”

The Vatican announcement did not provide a reason for the bishop’s removal. Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin will serve as the apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Tyler until a new bishop is appointed.

