California Governor Newsom Admits He Only Cleaned Up the Streets of San Francisco to Please Xi Jinping: “That’s True Because it’s True”

China’s communist dictator Xi Jinping is set to visit San Francisco this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and the city, notorious for its homeless encampments and street-level drug issues thanks to the Democrats, has somehow finally managed to remove the homeless and clean up the streets.

Sources close to the developments report a strategic relocation of homeless individuals to other parts of the city, a move seen by many as a temporary fix to a deeply rooted issue. The focus has been on key intersections in the Tenderloin and South of Market (SoMa) neighborhoods, areas notorious for their drug-related issues.

Residents and local business owners have expressed mixed reactions to this sudden cleanup. While some appreciate the cleaner streets, others are skeptical, viewing it as a temporary measure for the sake of international optics and to please the elites.

They won’t do this for the people who pay taxes and live in the city, but they’ll do it for Xi. This sends a very clear message about who the leaders of the city care about and it’s not the Americans who live there.

Adding fuel to the fire, California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a press conference Thursday, admitted that the clean-up was indeed aimed at pleasing “fancy leaders” visiting for the summit.

“I know folks say, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all these fancy leaders are coming into town.’ That’s true because it’s true,” said Newsom.

WATCH:

During weekend, Newsom declared a state of emergency after a large fire in Los Angeles forced the closure of a major road. It is reported that it began in a homeless camp littered with drugs that was located under the freeway.

The underlying truth is that the Democrats have always had the capacity to undertake such measures, but their actions suggest a different set of priorities. The safety and well-being of the general population are secondary concerns with the Democrats, with a greater emphasis placed on catering to the needs of the elite.

