Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping to Meet with Business Leaders in San Francisco

by Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping is set to attend a dinner with top U.S. executives during his visit to San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next week, Bloomberg reported.

Hundreds are expected at the dinner, including CEOs from major U.S. corporations.

The Biden administration and China have been working to stabilize relations this year. Officials from both nations—including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi—have traveled to meet their counterparts in recent months to help lay the groundwork for the anticipated meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit.

Jinping’s visit to the U.S. aims to ease the concerns of foreign investors.

Recent surveys indicate Western executives are apprehensive about conducting business in China due to a growing list of actions by the Chinese government that includes geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, detention of employees, and the sudden disappearance of wealthy Chinese businessmen.

Biden and Xi last met at the G20 summit in Bali a year ago, but an agreement to improve ties was derailed when a Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S.

This follows a trip by Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsome to China last month.