BRUTAL: ABC Panel Openly Discusses Throwing Biden in the Garbage and Replacing Him with Another Democrat After NYT Poll Shows Trump Landslide (VIDEO)

An ABC panel on Sunday openly discussed Joe Biden, the most popular president in US history, stepping aside and being replaced by another Democrat after a new NYT poll shows Trump leading in 5 crucial swing states.

The media has been given the green light to throw Joe Biden in the trash can.

Joe Biden is currently lagging behind Trump in five of the six most crucial battleground states as the 2024 election approaches, according to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College.

It turns out Americans aren’t happy with persistent inflation, high gas prices (Bidenomics) and wars/rumors of wars, military-aged males invading the southern border.

The New York Times poll shows Trump leading by ten points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan, and four in Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin does Biden seem to maintain support, holding a slim 2-point lead.

ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos said of the new poll: “This is probably going to lead to a lot of Democrats increasing chatter that Joe Biden should step aside and make room for another Democrat.”

“Voters are just plain frustrated across the board — 76% of adults in this poll say the country is headed in the wrong direction,” Stephanopoulos said.

Associated Press executive director Julie Pace chimed in: “They don’t know who that Democrat would be right now — I don’t think that people look at Kamala Harris and feel like she is ready…”

The Democrats know they have to replace Joe Biden in 2024.

Far-left Deep State mouthpiece and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius recently called on Joe Biden not to run in 2024.

Ignatius said Joe Biden is just too old for a second term and his running mate Kamala Harris is highly unpopular.

“Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign. He would be 82 when he began a second term. According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years. Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer,” Ignatius wrote.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough agreed with Ignatius and said every single Democrat privately tells him Biden is too old.

“Everybody, we talk to, every political discussion, all it talks a lot about Trump, but when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run. He’s, and I mean, he’s not going to; he’s not really going to run.’”

“When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussions. Every discussion,” Scarborough added.