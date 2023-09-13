Joe Scarborough Reveals What “Every” Democrat Tells Him in Private, Off-Air Conversations About Joe Biden (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday spoke with WaPo’s David Ignatius about his latest column calling on Joe Biden to not run for president in 2024.

Far-left Deep State mouthpiece and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Tuesday evening called on Joe Biden not to run in 2024.

Ignatius said Joe Biden is just too old for a second term and his running mate Kamala Harris is highly unpopular.

“Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign. He would be 82 when he began a second term. According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years. Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer,” Ignatius wrote.

“Because of their concerns about Biden’s age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate, Harris. She is less popular than Biden, with a 39.5 percent approval rating, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight. Harris has many laudable qualities, but the simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party,” Ignatius wrote.

Joe Scarborough agreed with Ignatius and said every single Democrat privately tells him Biden is too old.

“Everybody, we talk to, every political discussion, all it talks a lot about Trump, but when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run. He’s, and I mean, he’s not going to; he’s not really going to run.'”

“When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussions. Every discussion,” Scarborough added.

“We often will complain about Republicans who will say one thing about Donald Trump off the air and another on air. Well, let me just say, Democrats, off the air, will say ‘Joe Biden’s too old. Why is he running.’ On the air? They won’t say that,” Scarborough said.

VIDEO:

