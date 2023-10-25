BREAKING: Judge Engoron Puts Trump on Witness Stand, Fines Him $10,000 For ‘Violating’ Gag Order – Then Warns, “Don’t Do It Again Or It’ll be Worse”

Far-left Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand after he blasted the former president and accused him of violating the gag order with his remarks to the press. He also fined Trump $10,000.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

President Trump briefly spoke with the press during the mid-morning break. He criticized Michael Cohen as a “discredited witness” and called Arthur Engoron a “partisan judge.”

“He’s a felon, convicted felon for lying, went to jail for lying, and this is their only witness,” Trump said to reporters. “When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing.”

Trump defended his net worth and his empire’s assets.

“The financial statements that we use were very conservative,” the former president added. “In addition to that, we have a disclaimer, which is go out and do your own due diligence, don’t necessarily believe what you read. In fact, don’t believe what you read, and here are the financials. You can look at them, and you can do whatever you want with it, but do not do anything in terms of considering them without analysis or due diligence.”

“Our country has become a laughing stock all over the world,” Trump told the press.

WATCH:

Trump: "Our country has become a laughing stock all over the world"

“I stated the last time that any future violations would be severely punished. Why should there not be severe sanctions for this blatant, dangerous disobeying of a court order?” Engoron said according to NBC News.

Trump’s lawyer told the judge he asked Trump about his remarks. Trump told him he was referring to Michael Cohen.

“Language sometimes is not clear, but this is clear to me,” he said, adding he’d take the matter “under advisement.” – according to NBC News.

Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand and asked him about his remarks to reporters. He asked Trump if he was referring to Cohen during his remarks. Trump said ‘yes.’

President Trump was CLEARLY referring to Michael Cohen, but the far-left judge wasn’t buying it and fined Trump $10,000!

“First of all, my principal law clerk is very close to me…”You and I can see each other and we are close but not as close, and there’s a barrier between us so wouldn’t that be at best somewhat ambiguous as to whom you were referring?” Judge Engoron said.

Judge: "As the trier of fact, I find the witness is not credible." Judge is fining Trump $10,000

The judge warned Trump: “Don’t do it again or it’ll be worse.”

The New York gag order has been in place for less than a month and the judge has already fined Donald Trump for violating it twice, one for $5,000 and now for $10,000. "Don't do it again or it'll be worse," the judge warns just now.

Last Friday Engoron fined President Trump $5000 for ‘violating’ his gag order.