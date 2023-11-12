As Crowd Roars in Appreciation – Comedian Bill Burr’s Angry Wife Flips Off President Trump at UFC Event (VIDEO)

Bit actress Nia Renee Hill, the wife of comedian Bill Burr, flipped off Donald Trump at a UFC event on Saturday night held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Hill was seated close behind Trump at the event and was caught on camera giving him the double bird.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump and Tucker Carlson were spotted together walking into Madison Square Garden in New York City for UFC 295.

President Trump walked out side by side with UFC CEO Dana White, Kid Rock, and Donald Trump. Jr, and Tucker Carlson.

The crowd roared as President Trump entered the ring.

As Trump walked into Madison Square Garden, the crowd roared with excitement.

But one person in the crowd was not happy to see former President Trump.

“Donald Trump walked into an arena that holds 20,000 people and 19,999 people were so happy. And then there was Bill Burr’s wife,” The Post Millennial editor Libby Emmons posted on X.

WATCH:

As Trump settled into his seat, the arena camera focused on him. At that moment, Nia Hill side-eyed Trump and gestured towards him with two middle fingers, according to Mediate.

Nia has a track record of hateful words and angry insults against President Trump.

In one of her posts, Nia wrote, “God, I hope Trump gets coronavirus.”

In 2012, she also called Trump an “asshole.”

“Started to watch Miss Universe but forgot that asshole Trump was involved.”

Meanwhile, her husband Bill Burr took shots at Governor DeSantis for his courageous Coronavirus policies.
Of course, we all know DeSantis made the right move in Florida.

Bill Burr with his wife, Nia Hill

Bill Burr, known for his comedic style that swings between criticizing “wokeness” and right-wing politics, has not yet released a statement regarding the action of his wife. This incident has drawn attention from MAGA, putting Burr in their crosshairs.

Comedian Owen Benjamin lambasted Bill Burr on X.

“Bill burr is such a cuck. I’m no Donald trump fan, but watching a man allow his wife to flip off another man in public m, on live TV, is pretty crazy. That dude used to be funny too, now he’s like a sad prop that follows around his dominant black wife with her dirty little fingers. *unless she was reacting to trump cucking for Israel, then I totally support it and think bill burr married a real diamond. A black angry diamond.”

Here are some of the comments online:

